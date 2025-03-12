JNU Students Demand Swift Elections Amid Legal Uncertainty
Jawaharlal Nehru University plans to hold students' union elections within two months, contingent on a pending Delhi High Court case. The election process aligns with Lyngdoh Committee guidelines. Meanwhile, student protests press for immediate election announcements, claiming administrative delays.
- Country:
- India
In a recent announcement, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has proposed that the students' union elections for the 2024-25 term be held in the upcoming months. However, this plan is subject to a current case in the Delhi High Court, which is considering clarifications on election guidelines stipulated by the Lyngdoh Committee Report.
The university has emphasized that the election process will adhere to existing laws and rules, as detailed in a circular issued by Dean of Students Manuradha Chaudhary. It further stated that comprehensive election guidelines will soon be provided.
Amidst these developments, a growing body of students led by the JNU Students' Union has been actively protesting, demanding an immediate election notice. Their protests, which include a six-day sit-in, allege that the university administration is intentionally delaying the electoral proceedings. A court hearing to resolve the matter is due on March 27, following concerns raised by former Supreme Court judge V Ramasubramanian about inconsistencies in the Lyngdoh Report.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Assembly Protests: AAP vs BJP Over Portrait Controversy
Chitarpur Bandh: A Day of Protests Over Alleged Abduction
BJP Protests Shake Jharkhand Assembly Over Exam Paper Leak Allegations
Language Dispute Sparks Protests and Tensions in Belagavi
Political Turmoil in Rajasthan: Congress Protests Against Suspensions