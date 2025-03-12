JNU Students Demand Swift Elections Amid Legal Uncertainty

In a recent announcement, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has proposed that the students' union elections for the 2024-25 term be held in the upcoming months. However, this plan is subject to a current case in the Delhi High Court, which is considering clarifications on election guidelines stipulated by the Lyngdoh Committee Report.

The university has emphasized that the election process will adhere to existing laws and rules, as detailed in a circular issued by Dean of Students Manuradha Chaudhary. It further stated that comprehensive election guidelines will soon be provided.

Amidst these developments, a growing body of students led by the JNU Students' Union has been actively protesting, demanding an immediate election notice. Their protests, which include a six-day sit-in, allege that the university administration is intentionally delaying the electoral proceedings. A court hearing to resolve the matter is due on March 27, following concerns raised by former Supreme Court judge V Ramasubramanian about inconsistencies in the Lyngdoh Report.

