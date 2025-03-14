Federal Workforce Faces Sweeping Downsizing Under Trump and Musk Initiative

The Trump administration, with support from billionaire Elon Musk, has embarked on a massive reduction of the 2.3 million-strong federal workforce, already cutting or offering buyouts to over 100,000 employees. The restructuring primarily affects those with less than a year in service, sparking widespread concern.

Key departments such as Veterans Affairs, Defense, Internal Revenue Service, and several others face substantial cuts. A recent internal memo suggests the Veterans Affairs Department is planning to reduce its workforce by 82,000 to return to 2019 staffing levels, while the Pentagon eyes potential further reductions amid hiring freezes.

Federal agencies are under orders to present layoff strategies, with impacts stretching across various sectors from security to education. Critics warn that trimming manpower may compromise national security and essential services, as details of the restructuring efforts continue to emerge.

