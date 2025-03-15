Left Menu

A Chilling Crackdown: Protests and Fear on American Campuses

Over a week, a significant backlash against pro-Palestinian demonstrations has created an atmosphere of fear among international students and faculty on U.S. college campuses. The Trump administration's actions, including arrests and visa revocations, have sparked allegations of an assault on free speech, inciting concern nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 15-03-2025 12:04 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 12:04 IST
A Chilling Crackdown: Protests and Fear on American Campuses
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tensions are rising across U.S. higher education institutions as a crackdown on pro-Palestinian protests sparks fear among international students and faculty. The Trump administration's recent efforts to deport foreign nationals involved in such demonstrations at Columbia University have garnered attention and backlash nationwide.

Federal immigration agents have arrested several individuals, including Mahmoud Khalil, a prominent Palestinian activist and Columbia student. The arrests, coupled with visa revocations, have intensified concerns over free speech and the potential risk of deportation for those voicing dissent.

The chilling effects have spread beyond Columbia, with students nationwide reportedly shying away from expressing opinions over fears of immigration consequences. University officials are advising caution, while civil rights groups label the actions as an attack on freedom of speech in academia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in pediatric mental health: Can chatbots help kids with anxiety and depression?

AI transforms liver transplants: A game-changer for organ matching and surgery

AI in healthcare may be making unfair decisions: Study unveils alarming bias

AI-driven vaccine hesitancy solutions: How generative agents shape public health policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025