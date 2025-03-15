A Chilling Crackdown: Protests and Fear on American Campuses
Over a week, a significant backlash against pro-Palestinian demonstrations has created an atmosphere of fear among international students and faculty on U.S. college campuses. The Trump administration's actions, including arrests and visa revocations, have sparked allegations of an assault on free speech, inciting concern nationwide.
Tensions are rising across U.S. higher education institutions as a crackdown on pro-Palestinian protests sparks fear among international students and faculty. The Trump administration's recent efforts to deport foreign nationals involved in such demonstrations at Columbia University have garnered attention and backlash nationwide.
Federal immigration agents have arrested several individuals, including Mahmoud Khalil, a prominent Palestinian activist and Columbia student. The arrests, coupled with visa revocations, have intensified concerns over free speech and the potential risk of deportation for those voicing dissent.
The chilling effects have spread beyond Columbia, with students nationwide reportedly shying away from expressing opinions over fears of immigration consequences. University officials are advising caution, while civil rights groups label the actions as an attack on freedom of speech in academia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
