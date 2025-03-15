Left Menu

Belgrade Uprising: Anti-Corruption Protests Ignite in Serbia

Massive protests erupted in Belgrade, Serbia, sparked by allegations of corruption following a fatal railway station collapse. Demonstrators, including students and workers, challenge President Aleksandar Vucic's regime, demanding justice and transparency. The protests have remained largely peaceful, although some violence and arrests have occurred amidst fears of governmental provocation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 21:43 IST
Belgrade Uprising: Anti-Corruption Protests Ignite in Serbia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Belgrade witnessed one of its largest protests in decades as tens of thousands took to the streets against President Aleksandar Vucic's administration. The rally, triggered by accusations of corruption after a devastating railway station collapse, saw students, teachers, and farmers join forces demanding accountability.

Despite the government's denial of corruption allegations, protestors persisted in their cause, emphasizing a desire for transparency and governance free from media manipulation and deceit. A 23-year-old student, Aleksa Cvetanovic, articulated the protestors' aspirations for a lawful state.

While the demonstrations have mostly remained peaceful, isolated incidents of violence have occurred, leading to several arrests. Authorities apprehended 13 individuals in connection to attacks during the protests. Meanwhile, supportive residents provided meals and warmth to marchers, highlighting community solidarity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025