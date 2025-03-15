Belgrade Uprising: Anti-Corruption Protests Ignite in Serbia

Belgrade witnessed one of its largest protests in decades as tens of thousands took to the streets against President Aleksandar Vucic's administration. The rally, triggered by accusations of corruption after a devastating railway station collapse, saw students, teachers, and farmers join forces demanding accountability.

Despite the government's denial of corruption allegations, protestors persisted in their cause, emphasizing a desire for transparency and governance free from media manipulation and deceit. A 23-year-old student, Aleksa Cvetanovic, articulated the protestors' aspirations for a lawful state.

While the demonstrations have mostly remained peaceful, isolated incidents of violence have occurred, leading to several arrests. Authorities apprehended 13 individuals in connection to attacks during the protests. Meanwhile, supportive residents provided meals and warmth to marchers, highlighting community solidarity.

