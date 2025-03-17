Haryana Unveils Progressive Education Reforms in 2025-26 Budget

On Monday, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini presented the Haryana government's budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year, unveiling several new initiatives centered around educational reform. The budget includes a scholarship scheme for the children of martyred soldiers, offering financial support across various educational levels.

New armed forces preparatory institutes and Model Sanskriti Schools in Haryana, coupled with efforts to teach a third language in line with the National Education Policy, are set to transform the educational landscape. Further, the budget outlines programs to integrate ex-servicemen into the workforce and enhance girls' participation in STEM fields.

Chief Minister Saini emphasized the importance of bridging the gap between academics and practical skills, announcing initiatives like the Mukhyamantri Yuva Kaushal Samman Yojana for internships and entrepreneurship competitions. These efforts aim to usher in a new era of educational and vocational excellence within the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)