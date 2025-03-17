Call for Textbook Revisions: Punjabi Primer Under Scrutiny
Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan called on Union Education Minister to address errors in an NCERT-published Punjabi textbook for Balvatika/Anganwadi and adult literacy. Mistakes in spelling and facts undermine education, prompting calls for an expert review and improved quality control processes for future publications.
- Country:
- India
The Speaker of Punjab Vidhan Sabha, Kultar Singh Sandhwan, has reached out to Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, with concerns over numerous errors found in an NCERT-officially published Punjabi textbook. Sandhwan's communication underscored significant spelling and factual errors in the 'Punjabi Primer', intended for young learners at Balvatika/Anganwadi levels and adult literacy programmes.
These errors, Sandhwan argues, not only mislead learners but also compromise the integrity of literacy initiatives for adults. In a statement, he highlighted the urgency of maintaining high accuracy and authenticity standards in educational materials, particularly those foundational to early education.
Urging for action, Sandhwan requested a thorough review and revision of the textbook by qualified experts in Punjabi linguistics. He further advocated for a stringent editorial and quality-checking process for future NCERT publications to prevent recurring errors and ensure educational success.
(With inputs from agencies.)
