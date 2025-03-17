Call for Textbook Revisions: Punjabi Primer Under Scrutiny

The Speaker of Punjab Vidhan Sabha, Kultar Singh Sandhwan, has reached out to Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, with concerns over numerous errors found in an NCERT-officially published Punjabi textbook. Sandhwan's communication underscored significant spelling and factual errors in the 'Punjabi Primer', intended for young learners at Balvatika/Anganwadi levels and adult literacy programmes.

These errors, Sandhwan argues, not only mislead learners but also compromise the integrity of literacy initiatives for adults. In a statement, he highlighted the urgency of maintaining high accuracy and authenticity standards in educational materials, particularly those foundational to early education.

Urging for action, Sandhwan requested a thorough review and revision of the textbook by qualified experts in Punjabi linguistics. He further advocated for a stringent editorial and quality-checking process for future NCERT publications to prevent recurring errors and ensure educational success.

