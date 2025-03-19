Reviving the Magic of Story Books in a Digital Age

In an era where digital screens dominate children's lives, traditional story books, once cherished for their role in nurturing imagination and intelligence, are facing a decline in interest. A 2024 survey revealed that only 34.6% of Indian children enjoy reading during their leisure time.

This alarming trend is prompting educators, policymakers, and parents to take action. The solution requires not only policy interventions but also active engagement from families and teachers to reignite a passion for reading. Efforts such as storytelling sessions at home and incorporating book-based activities at school hold promise.

Story books are not merely about entertainment; they are vital for developing empathy, creativity, and cognitive skills in children. As digital content continues to fragment attention spans, story books offer a unique opportunity for children to explore, imagine, and grow into thoughtful individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)