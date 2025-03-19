Left Menu

Inauguration of Modern School Building: A Nepal-India Partnership

A new school building funded by Indian assistance of Nepalese Rs 30 million was inaugurated, enhancing Janakalyan Secondary School in Makwanpur. Officials from the district and the Indian Embassy attended. Founded in 1968 and upgraded in 1985, the school serves 850 students, with a majority being girls.

A significant milestone in Nepal-India relations was marked with the inauguration of a newly constructed school building at Janakalyan Secondary School in Makwanpur, funded with Rs 30 million from the Indian government.

The funds, provided under the 'Nepal-India Development Cooperation' initiative, were utilized to enhance the educational infrastructure and facilities. The inauguration was attended by Lalit Bahadur Ghalan from the Chief District Coordination Committee and Basist Nanda, an Indian Embassy official.

Established in 1968 and upgraded to a higher level in 1985, Janakalyan Secondary School now educates approximately 850 students, 54% of whom are girls, embodying a commitment to gender inclusion and educational advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

