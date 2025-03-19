Inauguration of Modern School Building: A Nepal-India Partnership

A significant milestone in Nepal-India relations was marked with the inauguration of a newly constructed school building at Janakalyan Secondary School in Makwanpur, funded with Rs 30 million from the Indian government.

The funds, provided under the 'Nepal-India Development Cooperation' initiative, were utilized to enhance the educational infrastructure and facilities. The inauguration was attended by Lalit Bahadur Ghalan from the Chief District Coordination Committee and Basist Nanda, an Indian Embassy official.

Established in 1968 and upgraded to a higher level in 1985, Janakalyan Secondary School now educates approximately 850 students, 54% of whom are girls, embodying a commitment to gender inclusion and educational advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)