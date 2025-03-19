Rajasthan Introduces Bill to Regulate Coaching Centres

On Wednesday, the Rajasthan government tabled the Rajasthan Coaching Centres (Control and Regulation) Bill in the state Assembly. The bill, brought forward by Higher Education Minister Prem Chand Bairwa, seeks to mandate the registration of all coaching centres and set up an authority for their regulation while introducing penalties ranging from Rs 2 to 5 lakh for registration violations.

This legislative move is in response to growing concerns over suicide cases linked to high-pressure environments in Kota's coaching centres. With the enactment of the bill, no coaching centre can operate without a valid registration certificate, ensuring they function within a framework prioritizing students' well-being.

The bill also aims to limit students' daily coaching hours and imposes strict standards on advertising practices. It emphasizes the need for centres to provide career option awareness to mitigate stress among students. The legislation also outlines policies against misleading promises and intends to offer a systematic fee structure for students.

(With inputs from agencies.)