Indo-German Academic Ties Reach New Heights

The Indo-German partnership in science and education is experiencing unprecedented growth, according to remarks by Philipp Ackermann, Germany's Ambassador to India. This development is seen as a vital component of the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

German academic leaders are visiting Hyderabad and New Delhi to fortify institutional partnerships, aiming to explore new academic collaborations. These visits coincide with the centenary celebrations of the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) and jubilee festivities of its regional office in India.

Events such as the Indo-German Forum: Research, Innovation and Transfer aim to deepen ties between the nations, with over 250 representatives attending. These efforts are marked by a synergy between the education and research sectors, highlighting Germany's interest in strengthening its partnerships in these fields with India.

