New Beginnings: Special Needs Students Secure School Admissions in Delhi

In a significant step towards inclusive education, 1,307 students under the children with special needs (CWSN) category have been successfully selected for entry-level admissions in Delhi's private schools.

The draw was conducted by the Directorate of Education (DoE) using a computerized system, covering pre-school to Class 1 curricula. Families of the selected children will receive notifications about their school placements and the designated locations for document verification.

The DoE has emphasized the importance of providing genuine documentation, as any fraudulent or inadequate submissions will lead to admission cancellations. Candidates have until May 26 to report for admission, with a deadline of April 11 to address any document discrepancies under the CWSN category.

(With inputs from agencies.)