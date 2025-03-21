New Beginnings: Special Needs Students Secure School Admissions in Delhi
Over 1,300 children with special needs have been selected for admission to private schools in Delhi through a computerized draw. Families will be notified of their allotted schools, and document verification is crucial. Schools, once assigned, cannot be changed, and accurate documentation is mandatory for confirmation.
- Country:
- India
In a significant step towards inclusive education, 1,307 students under the children with special needs (CWSN) category have been successfully selected for entry-level admissions in Delhi's private schools.
The draw was conducted by the Directorate of Education (DoE) using a computerized system, covering pre-school to Class 1 curricula. Families of the selected children will receive notifications about their school placements and the designated locations for document verification.
The DoE has emphasized the importance of providing genuine documentation, as any fraudulent or inadequate submissions will lead to admission cancellations. Candidates have until May 26 to report for admission, with a deadline of April 11 to address any document discrepancies under the CWSN category.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump to order abolishment of Department of Education, WSJ reports
Bridging the Gap: Disability Rights in Education and Employment in Kyrgyzstan
Nadda bats for including latest tech advancements in medical education curriculum
Facing Trump's threats, Columbia investigates students critical of Israel
Probe launched to trace missing girl students in Kerala's Malappuram