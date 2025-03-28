Ragging Incident Shakes Government Medical College in Telangana

In a troubling incident at the Government Medical College in Nagarkurnool district, Telangana, three senior medical students have been accused of ragging a first-year MBBS student. The police registered a case on Friday after the aggrieved junior alleged mistreatment.

The incident took place in the college hostel on March 26, where the newcomer complained of being 'humiliated.' Authorities confirmed that a formal case has been filed against the accused seniors.

Addressing the concerns of physical assault, a police official emphasized that there had been 'no manhandling,' focusing solely on the allegations of verbal 'humiliation'. The senior students have received counseling as part of the initial response.

(With inputs from agencies.)