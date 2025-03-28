Left Menu

Ragging Incident Shakes Government Medical College in Telangana

A case has been filed against three senior students at Government Medical College in Nagarkurnool, Telangana, following allegations of ragging by a first-year MBBS student. The incident supposedly happened in the hostel on March 26. While the juniors reported 'humiliation,' officials stated there was no physical assault.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-03-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 22:53 IST
Ragging Incident Shakes Government Medical College in Telangana
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a troubling incident at the Government Medical College in Nagarkurnool district, Telangana, three senior medical students have been accused of ragging a first-year MBBS student. The police registered a case on Friday after the aggrieved junior alleged mistreatment.

The incident took place in the college hostel on March 26, where the newcomer complained of being 'humiliated.' Authorities confirmed that a formal case has been filed against the accused seniors.

Addressing the concerns of physical assault, a police official emphasized that there had been 'no manhandling,' focusing solely on the allegations of verbal 'humiliation'. The senior students have received counseling as part of the initial response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

 Global
2
Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

 Global
3
Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

 India
4
Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025