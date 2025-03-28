Ragging Incident Shakes Government Medical College in Telangana
A case has been filed against three senior students at Government Medical College in Nagarkurnool, Telangana, following allegations of ragging by a first-year MBBS student. The incident supposedly happened in the hostel on March 26. While the juniors reported 'humiliation,' officials stated there was no physical assault.
In a troubling incident at the Government Medical College in Nagarkurnool district, Telangana, three senior medical students have been accused of ragging a first-year MBBS student. The police registered a case on Friday after the aggrieved junior alleged mistreatment.
The incident took place in the college hostel on March 26, where the newcomer complained of being 'humiliated.' Authorities confirmed that a formal case has been filed against the accused seniors.
Addressing the concerns of physical assault, a police official emphasized that there had been 'no manhandling,' focusing solely on the allegations of verbal 'humiliation'. The senior students have received counseling as part of the initial response.
