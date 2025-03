Naval Academy Modifies Admissions Policy Amid Legal Challenge

The U.S. Naval Academy has revised its admissions policy to exclude race as a consideration, following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision against similar practices at civilian colleges.

This policy shift came after an executive order from President Trump, removing diversity programs from the military, and subsequent guidance by Defense Secretary Peter Hegseth that eliminated race-based goals across military institutions.

The U.S. Department of Justice noted that the new policy might impact a pending lawsuit by Students for Fair Admissions, who has previously challenged race-conscious admissions practices, including winning a Supreme Court case against Harvard and the University of North Carolina.

(With inputs from agencies.)