Kerala University's Missing Answer Sheets Controversy
Seventy-one MBA students' answer sheets have disappeared from Kerala University, igniting debates over mismanagement in higher education. Amidst political finger-pointing, the Higher Education Minister acknowledges faculty negligence and has promised legal action. The university advises a re-exam, fueling student unrest and further political accusations.
- Country:
- India
A controversial incident has unfolded at Kerala University following the disappearance of 71 MBA students' answer sheets, igniting a storm of criticism regarding alleged mismanagement and politicisation in the higher education sector.
The answer sheets, related to the 'Project Finance' subject from last year's third semester, vanished after being entrusted to a faculty member for evaluation. Leader of Opposition, V D Satheesan, accused the university of stalling results to conceal the mishap.
Higher Education Minister R Bindu condemned the faculty's gross negligence, vowing legal action. With the university mandating a re-examination, students voiced dissatisfaction, viewing it as penalisation for an administrative error.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Viral Video Sparks Legal Action: Kerala Father Booked for Minor Son's Driving
Phone Divorce Sparks Legal Action Against Man in Dowry Dispute
Influencer-Orhan Awatramani Faces Legal Action for Alcohol Violation in Katra Hotel
Teen's Return from Abduction Sparks Legal Action
Is AI the future of higher education? Only if it remains human-centric