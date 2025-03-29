Kerala University's Missing Answer Sheets Controversy

A controversial incident has unfolded at Kerala University following the disappearance of 71 MBA students' answer sheets, igniting a storm of criticism regarding alleged mismanagement and politicisation in the higher education sector.

The answer sheets, related to the 'Project Finance' subject from last year's third semester, vanished after being entrusted to a faculty member for evaluation. Leader of Opposition, V D Satheesan, accused the university of stalling results to conceal the mishap.

Higher Education Minister R Bindu condemned the faculty's gross negligence, vowing legal action. With the university mandating a re-examination, students voiced dissatisfaction, viewing it as penalisation for an administrative error.

