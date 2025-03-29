Left Menu

Kerala University's Missing Answer Sheets Controversy

Seventy-one MBA students' answer sheets have disappeared from Kerala University, igniting debates over mismanagement in higher education. Amidst political finger-pointing, the Higher Education Minister acknowledges faculty negligence and has promised legal action. The university advises a re-exam, fueling student unrest and further political accusations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 29-03-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 17:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A controversial incident has unfolded at Kerala University following the disappearance of 71 MBA students' answer sheets, igniting a storm of criticism regarding alleged mismanagement and politicisation in the higher education sector.

The answer sheets, related to the 'Project Finance' subject from last year's third semester, vanished after being entrusted to a faculty member for evaluation. Leader of Opposition, V D Satheesan, accused the university of stalling results to conceal the mishap.

Higher Education Minister R Bindu condemned the faculty's gross negligence, vowing legal action. With the university mandating a re-examination, students voiced dissatisfaction, viewing it as penalisation for an administrative error.

