Left Menu

Maharashtra Schools Adjust Timings to Beat the Heat

In response to rising temperatures, Maharashtra schools are now holding classes from 7 am to 11.15 am to mitigate heat wave effects. The directive, issued on March 28, applies to all schools in the state regardless of medium and management. This decision aims to protect students from extreme heat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 29-03-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 22:22 IST
Maharashtra Schools Adjust Timings to Beat the Heat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government has mandated a change in school timings across the state in response to soaring temperatures. Effective immediately, all schools will conduct classes between 7 am and 11.15 am, according to an order from the primary and secondary education department dated March 28. The decision targets reducing the impact of heat waves on students.

The directive applies uniformly to all schools, irrespective of their medium and management. The change comes after various organizations advocated for morning classes to combat extreme heat. "Necessary instructions have been issued to ensure uniformity in school schedules," stated the notification.

Additionally, schools have been instructed to maintain properly functioning fans in classrooms, provide cool drinking water, and promote the consumption of seasonal fruits and vegetables among students. Classes should not be held outdoors to further safeguard students against heat waves.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025