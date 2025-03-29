Maharashtra Schools Adjust Timings to Beat the Heat

The Maharashtra government has mandated a change in school timings across the state in response to soaring temperatures. Effective immediately, all schools will conduct classes between 7 am and 11.15 am, according to an order from the primary and secondary education department dated March 28. The decision targets reducing the impact of heat waves on students.

The directive applies uniformly to all schools, irrespective of their medium and management. The change comes after various organizations advocated for morning classes to combat extreme heat. "Necessary instructions have been issued to ensure uniformity in school schedules," stated the notification.

Additionally, schools have been instructed to maintain properly functioning fans in classrooms, provide cool drinking water, and promote the consumption of seasonal fruits and vegetables among students. Classes should not be held outdoors to further safeguard students against heat waves.

(With inputs from agencies.)