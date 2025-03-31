Clash Over Education: NEP Sparks Political Controversy

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has sharply criticized senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi for her article addressing the National Education Policy (NEP), published in The Hindu.

Sonia Gandhi argues that the NEP aims at the centralization of power, commercialization of education, and communalization of curricula. She claims these factors harm India's public education system and calls for an end to these practices.

Countering Gandhi's claims, Yadav praised the NEP, highlighting its focus on fostering self-reliance and cultural pride, and condemned Gandhi's article for misrepresenting the policy. He emphasized the importance of connecting education with India's heritage while progressing toward future goals under NEP.

