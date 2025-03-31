Left Menu

Clash Over Education: NEP Sparks Political Controversy

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav criticized Sonia Gandhi's criticism of the National Education Policy (NEP). Yadav defended NEP's implementation under PM Modi, emphasizing pride in India's heritage and the necessity for self-reliance in education. Gandhi argued NEP centralizes power and harms public education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 31-03-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 21:00 IST
Clash Over Education: NEP Sparks Political Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has sharply criticized senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi for her article addressing the National Education Policy (NEP), published in The Hindu.

Sonia Gandhi argues that the NEP aims at the centralization of power, commercialization of education, and communalization of curricula. She claims these factors harm India's public education system and calls for an end to these practices.

Countering Gandhi's claims, Yadav praised the NEP, highlighting its focus on fostering self-reliance and cultural pride, and condemned Gandhi's article for misrepresenting the policy. He emphasized the importance of connecting education with India's heritage while progressing toward future goals under NEP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025