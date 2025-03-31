Clash Over Education: NEP Sparks Political Controversy
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav criticized Sonia Gandhi's criticism of the National Education Policy (NEP). Yadav defended NEP's implementation under PM Modi, emphasizing pride in India's heritage and the necessity for self-reliance in education. Gandhi argued NEP centralizes power and harms public education.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has sharply criticized senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi for her article addressing the National Education Policy (NEP), published in The Hindu.
Sonia Gandhi argues that the NEP aims at the centralization of power, commercialization of education, and communalization of curricula. She claims these factors harm India's public education system and calls for an end to these practices.
Countering Gandhi's claims, Yadav praised the NEP, highlighting its focus on fostering self-reliance and cultural pride, and condemned Gandhi's article for misrepresenting the policy. He emphasized the importance of connecting education with India's heritage while progressing toward future goals under NEP.
