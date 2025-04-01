Yogi Adityanath's Bold Leap: Transforming Infrastructure and Education in Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated 132 development projects and flagged off new ambulances to bolster the state's healthcare services. He also launched the 'School Chalo Abhiyan' to promote school enrolment. Adityanath's government has significantly improved education and health infrastructure, affirming its commitment to societal development.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath marked a significant milestone in development as he inaugurated 132 projects valued at Rs 933 crore in Bareilly. The effort underscores a robust agenda to enhance the region's infrastructure.
In a decisive move to fortify healthcare services across the state, the chief minister flagged off 2,554 state-of-the-art ambulances, drastically upping emergency response capabilities. This bolsters the government's ongoing commitment to public health improvement.
Adityanath also launched the 'School Chalo Abhiyan' to push forward children's education enrollment for the 2025-26 season. Stressing the collective duty of society towards education, he reiterated the necessity of societal cooperation to ensure all children receive basic learning.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
China's Sudden Halt in Cambodian Loans: What It Means for Future Infrastructure
China's Loan Standoff: Impact on Cambodia's Infrastructure Future
Arunachal Pradesh Honors ASHA Workers as Healthcare Heroes
New Zealand Joins Global Effort in Disaster-Resilient Infrastructure
SA-Japan Strengthen Economic Ties as Deputy President Assures Isuzu of Infrastructure Improvements