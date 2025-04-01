Yogi Adityanath's Bold Leap: Transforming Infrastructure and Education in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath marked a significant milestone in development as he inaugurated 132 projects valued at Rs 933 crore in Bareilly. The effort underscores a robust agenda to enhance the region's infrastructure.

In a decisive move to fortify healthcare services across the state, the chief minister flagged off 2,554 state-of-the-art ambulances, drastically upping emergency response capabilities. This bolsters the government's ongoing commitment to public health improvement.

Adityanath also launched the 'School Chalo Abhiyan' to push forward children's education enrollment for the 2025-26 season. Stressing the collective duty of society towards education, he reiterated the necessity of societal cooperation to ensure all children receive basic learning.

