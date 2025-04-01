Mystery Surrounds KIIT Student Arnab Mukherjee’s Untimely Death

A third-year BTech student from Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) was discovered dead under mysterious circumstances in Bhubaneswar's Mancheswar area, police disclosed on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Arnab Mukherjee, hailing from West Bengal's Bankura district. His body was found near an under-construction multi-storey building, raising questions about the circumstances of his presence there. Mukherjee, who was residing in a KIIT hostel, was last seen on Monday night.

Authorities, including ACP Biswajit Senapati, have initiated a probe into the death, registering an unnatural death case with the Mancheswar police station. Police efforts involve reviewing CCTV footage, interviewing hostel mates, and examining call records to gather more insight. Meanwhile, KIIT registered a missing person's report prior to this, ascertaining the absence of Mukherjee. The incident brings recent attention following the death of another third-year BTech student from the institution, whose body was found earlier this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)