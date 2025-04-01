Left Menu

Mystery Surrounds KIIT Student Arnab Mukherjee’s Untimely Death

Arnab Mukherjee, a third-year BTech student at KIIT, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Bhubaneswar. His body was discovered near an under-construction building. Authorities are investigating the cause of death, analyzing CCTV footage, and questioning associates. KIIT had previously filed a missing report for Mukherjee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 01-04-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 20:17 IST
Mystery Surrounds KIIT Student Arnab Mukherjee’s Untimely Death
  • Country:
  • India

A third-year BTech student from Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) was discovered dead under mysterious circumstances in Bhubaneswar's Mancheswar area, police disclosed on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Arnab Mukherjee, hailing from West Bengal's Bankura district. His body was found near an under-construction multi-storey building, raising questions about the circumstances of his presence there. Mukherjee, who was residing in a KIIT hostel, was last seen on Monday night.

Authorities, including ACP Biswajit Senapati, have initiated a probe into the death, registering an unnatural death case with the Mancheswar police station. Police efforts involve reviewing CCTV footage, interviewing hostel mates, and examining call records to gather more insight. Meanwhile, KIIT registered a missing person's report prior to this, ascertaining the absence of Mukherjee. The incident brings recent attention following the death of another third-year BTech student from the institution, whose body was found earlier this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025