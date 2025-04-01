Tribhuvan Sahkari University: Empowering India's Cooperative Sector

In a significant move to bolster India's cooperative sector, Parliament has sanctioned a bill to establish Tribhuvan Sahkari University in Anand, Gujarat. This project is named after Tribhuvandas Kishibhai Patel, a stalwart of the cooperative movement in India.

Passing both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha scrutiny, the university aims to provide requisite skills and educational frameworks for co-operative societies. According to the Minister of State for Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol, this university heralds a new era in cooperative sector education and professional training in the country.

Targeting to train around 8,00,000 individuals yearly, the university's initiative will create 'Schools of Excellence' in various fields, offering robust degree programs and e-learning options. Besides, it will unify existing cooperative training institutes for a consolidated approach across India.

