Empowering Odisha's Youth: Launch of 'Sishu Vatika' Initiative

On Wednesday, Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi launched the 'Sishu Vatika' initiative to enhance pre-school education for children aged 5-6 under the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

In the heartwarming 'Prabesh Utsav,' children were welcomed traditionally, followed by the 'Khadi Chhuan' program where they wrote on slates for the first time. This marks a significant step in providing quality education.

Majhi, a former teacher, highlighted the state's commitment to education by opening Sishu Vatikas across Odisha. This initiative aligns with 'Odia Pakshya,' celebrating Odia language and culture, aiming for a stronger educational future.

