Left Menu

Empowering Odisha's Youth: Launch of 'Sishu Vatika' Initiative

Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurates the 'Sishu Vatika' program under NEP 2020, aimed at enhancing pre-school education for children aged 5-6. The initiative focuses on quality education through welcoming traditions, writing exercises, mid-day meals, and cultural celebrations, strengthening the state's educational framework.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 02-04-2025 12:56 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 12:56 IST
Empowering Odisha's Youth: Launch of 'Sishu Vatika' Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi launched the 'Sishu Vatika' initiative to enhance pre-school education for children aged 5-6 under the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

In the heartwarming 'Prabesh Utsav,' children were welcomed traditionally, followed by the 'Khadi Chhuan' program where they wrote on slates for the first time. This marks a significant step in providing quality education.

Majhi, a former teacher, highlighted the state's commitment to education by opening Sishu Vatikas across Odisha. This initiative aligns with 'Odia Pakshya,' celebrating Odia language and culture, aiming for a stronger educational future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025