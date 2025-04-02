Empowering Odisha's Youth: Launch of 'Sishu Vatika' Initiative
Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurates the 'Sishu Vatika' program under NEP 2020, aimed at enhancing pre-school education for children aged 5-6. The initiative focuses on quality education through welcoming traditions, writing exercises, mid-day meals, and cultural celebrations, strengthening the state's educational framework.
- Country:
- India
On Wednesday, Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi launched the 'Sishu Vatika' initiative to enhance pre-school education for children aged 5-6 under the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020.
In the heartwarming 'Prabesh Utsav,' children were welcomed traditionally, followed by the 'Khadi Chhuan' program where they wrote on slates for the first time. This marks a significant step in providing quality education.
Majhi, a former teacher, highlighted the state's commitment to education by opening Sishu Vatikas across Odisha. This initiative aligns with 'Odia Pakshya,' celebrating Odia language and culture, aiming for a stronger educational future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Father Pushes Children into Canal in Tragic Andhra Pradesh Incident
Trump Revokes Secret Service Protection for Biden Children Amid Political Controversy
Is AI the future of higher education? Only if it remains human-centric
Education Priorities: A House Divided
ShikshaGPT: Revolutionizing Education Search with AI