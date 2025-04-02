Left Menu

Sanfort Group: Pioneering Transformative Early Childhood Education

Sanfort Group, renowned in early childhood education, celebrates 15 years of inspiring growth. From a single preschool to over 250 branches, it blends tradition with technology. Founders Dr. S.K. Rathor and Mrs. Kavita Rathor emphasize holistic growth, aiming to expand with innovative methods and international standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Delhincr | Updated: 02-04-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 17:05 IST
Sanfort Group: Pioneering Transformative Early Childhood Education
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Sanfort Group, an influential name in early childhood education, marks its 15th anniversary by reflecting on its significant expansion and impact. Starting as a solo preschool, the group now boasts over 250 branches across India and neighboring regions.

Led by founders Dr. S.K. Rathor and Mrs. Kavita Rathor, Sanfort has blended traditional teaching techniques with modern technology, setting a high standard for early education. This model has nurtured over 90,000 children, with plans to expand to 500 branches by 2029.

The institution's unique curriculum fosters creative, emotional, and intellectual growth, encouraging interactive and experiential learning. The introduction of the International Baccalaureate (IB) Curriculum for early education further underscores its commitment to offering an exceptional educational foundation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025