Sanfort Group: Pioneering Transformative Early Childhood Education

Sanfort Group, an influential name in early childhood education, marks its 15th anniversary by reflecting on its significant expansion and impact. Starting as a solo preschool, the group now boasts over 250 branches across India and neighboring regions.

Led by founders Dr. S.K. Rathor and Mrs. Kavita Rathor, Sanfort has blended traditional teaching techniques with modern technology, setting a high standard for early education. This model has nurtured over 90,000 children, with plans to expand to 500 branches by 2029.

The institution's unique curriculum fosters creative, emotional, and intellectual growth, encouraging interactive and experiential learning. The introduction of the International Baccalaureate (IB) Curriculum for early education further underscores its commitment to offering an exceptional educational foundation.

