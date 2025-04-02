Left Menu

Emerging Horizon: Foreign Universities to Enrich Indian Education Landscape

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced that three foreign universities are already operating in India. The University Grants Commission plans to approve 50 more, aiming to enrich domestic higher education. This move seeks to retain local talent and resources while fostering advanced research within India.

India's education sector is set for a transformation with the anticipated introduction of foreign universities. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan disclosed to the Rajya Sabha that three universities are already operational, and the University Grants Commission (UGC) is preparing to approve 50 more.

This strategic move is aimed at decreasing the number of Indian students pursuing education overseas, which currently stands at around 14-15 lakh. By welcoming international institutions, the government hopes to redirect resources and nurture advanced research domestically.

The process is in line with the UGC's commitment to adapt educational policies to current needs, ensuring institutional autonomy while holding universities accountable for compliance with regulations. The initiative promises a new chapter for students and the education system in India.

