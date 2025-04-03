Fadnavis Outlines Bold Initiatives for Maharashtra's Development

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced significant initiatives to enhance state infrastructure, advocating for the geotagging of school water and toilet facilities, and solar electrification of government buildings. These measures were discussed during the state government's 100-day action plan meeting.

Fadnavis emphasized the importance of prioritizing admissions in government schools under the Right to Education Act and called for the activation of the Integrated Transport Management System to improve road safety. He stressed the need for an online building planning management system in Mumbai, highlighting the current progress status.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde urged the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation to bolster its revenue, aligning with the state's development goals. These initiatives are part of a broader strategy to improve efficiency across various sectors in Maharashtra.

