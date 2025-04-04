WBSSC to Launch Fresh Exams After Supreme Court Verdict

The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) is set to launch new examinations for teaching and non-teaching positions following a Supreme Court directive. The apex court recently annulled the appointments of 25,752 teachers and staffers who were recruited through the flawed 2016 selection exercise.

Siddhartha Majumdar, WBSSC chairman, announced that the commission would comply with the court order and seek legal guidance on eligibility criteria for candidates wishing to take the fresh exams. Over 26 lakh candidates had applied for the original tests, with 22 lakh sitting for the exams.

As the commission grapples with the extensive recruitment process, Majumdar indicated that completing the task within three months is unlikely, given the scale of candidates involved. Yet, the commission has committed to promptly initiating the new exams and working closely with the school education department.

(With inputs from agencies.)