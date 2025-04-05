Controversies Unfold at Gokhale Institute: Sanjeev Sanyal Reveals All

Sanjeev Sanyal, recently removed from his role as Chancellor of Pune-based Gokhale Institute, has broken his silence. He asserts that the institute's recent 'B' grade in NAAC accreditation is a reflection of previous leadership, not his own efforts, which commenced only recently.

Sanyal criticized the Servants of India Society (SIS), the institute's parent body, for replacing him without acknowledging the historical context of the grade issued, based on data collected from 2018-2023.

Further, Sanyal highlighted financial controversies at GIPE, such as unauthorized claims by the Western Business School. He remained committed to addressing governance and transparency issues to safeguard the interests of students and faculty.

(With inputs from agencies.)