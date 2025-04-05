Left Menu

Controversies Unfold at Gokhale Institute: Sanjeev Sanyal Reveals All

Sanjeev Sanyal addressed controversies surrounding his removal as Chancellor of Pune's Gokhale Institute, citing prior leadership for poor NAAC grades and addressing governance issues. Accusations of financial impropriety have surfaced, with claims about the institute's finances, prompting Sanyal to demand transparency and improvements in academic standing.

Sanjeev Sanyal, recently removed from his role as Chancellor of Pune-based Gokhale Institute, has broken his silence. He asserts that the institute's recent 'B' grade in NAAC accreditation is a reflection of previous leadership, not his own efforts, which commenced only recently.

Sanyal criticized the Servants of India Society (SIS), the institute's parent body, for replacing him without acknowledging the historical context of the grade issued, based on data collected from 2018-2023.

Further, Sanyal highlighted financial controversies at GIPE, such as unauthorized claims by the Western Business School. He remained committed to addressing governance and transparency issues to safeguard the interests of students and faculty.

