West Bengal Teachers Demand Justice: Rally Planned in Protest

A faction of West Bengal school teachers, whose employment was voided by a Supreme Court verdict, has called for a protest movement. They plan to rally to the state secretariat, Nabanna, if the state government does not resolve their grievances.

Following the Supreme Court's annulment of 25,753 appointments citing irregularities in the 2016 recruitment process, the teachers allege that the School Service Commission failed to determine which candidates were fraudulently hired. The 'Chakuriprarthi O Chakuriharader Aikyo Mancha' seeks Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's intervention before April 15; otherwise, they threaten to intensify their protest.

The organization claims support from a sector of the unemployed, urging migrant workers' participation. The Chief Minister is set to meet with the affected teachers on April 7, while the Education Minister stated they are awaiting further guidance from the Supreme Court. The highest court termed the entire selection process ''vitiated and tainted,'' supporting an earlier Calcutta High Court ruling.

(With inputs from agencies.)