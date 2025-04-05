West Bengal Teachers Demand Justice: Rally Planned in Protest
A group of West Bengal teachers, affected by the annulment of their appointments by the Supreme Court due to recruitment irregularities, is planning a protest rally. They demand intervention from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, urging her to address their grievances or face a larger movement.
A faction of West Bengal school teachers, whose employment was voided by a Supreme Court verdict, has called for a protest movement. They plan to rally to the state secretariat, Nabanna, if the state government does not resolve their grievances.
Following the Supreme Court's annulment of 25,753 appointments citing irregularities in the 2016 recruitment process, the teachers allege that the School Service Commission failed to determine which candidates were fraudulently hired. The 'Chakuriprarthi O Chakuriharader Aikyo Mancha' seeks Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's intervention before April 15; otherwise, they threaten to intensify their protest.
The organization claims support from a sector of the unemployed, urging migrant workers' participation. The Chief Minister is set to meet with the affected teachers on April 7, while the Education Minister stated they are awaiting further guidance from the Supreme Court. The highest court termed the entire selection process ''vitiated and tainted,'' supporting an earlier Calcutta High Court ruling.
