Left Menu

West Bengal Teachers Demand Justice: Rally Planned in Protest

A group of West Bengal teachers, affected by the annulment of their appointments by the Supreme Court due to recruitment irregularities, is planning a protest rally. They demand intervention from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, urging her to address their grievances or face a larger movement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-04-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 21:33 IST
West Bengal Teachers Demand Justice: Rally Planned in Protest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A faction of West Bengal school teachers, whose employment was voided by a Supreme Court verdict, has called for a protest movement. They plan to rally to the state secretariat, Nabanna, if the state government does not resolve their grievances.

Following the Supreme Court's annulment of 25,753 appointments citing irregularities in the 2016 recruitment process, the teachers allege that the School Service Commission failed to determine which candidates were fraudulently hired. The 'Chakuriprarthi O Chakuriharader Aikyo Mancha' seeks Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's intervention before April 15; otherwise, they threaten to intensify their protest.

The organization claims support from a sector of the unemployed, urging migrant workers' participation. The Chief Minister is set to meet with the affected teachers on April 7, while the Education Minister stated they are awaiting further guidance from the Supreme Court. The highest court termed the entire selection process ''vitiated and tainted,'' supporting an earlier Calcutta High Court ruling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025