Left Menu

NAACP Challenges U.S. Education on DEI Program Cuts

The NAACP has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Education, accusing it of illegally ceasing funding to schools with diversity programs and denying Black students equal educational opportunities. The complaint criticizes the administration's actions based on misinterpretations of civil rights laws, impacting discrimination protections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 02:36 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 02:36 IST
NAACP Challenges U.S. Education on DEI Program Cuts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The NAACP is taking legal action against the U.S. Department of Education, aiming to stop what it calls an illegal move to cut off funding for schools that employ diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs. The suit claims these efforts prevent Black students from accessing equal educational opportunities.

Filed in Washington, D.C., the lawsuit criticizes the former Trump administration's stance against programs promoting equal access for Black Americans and addressing racism. The complaint argues this undermines civil rights protections, citing misinterpretations of federal laws and Supreme Court precedents.

The Education Department has yet to comment on the lawsuit. This legal move follows their February 14 letter to federally-funded schools, forbidding racial considerations in admissions and other areas, citing a 2023 Supreme Court decision. Since some schools halted programs fearing funding cuts, the NAACP asserts these actions deepen educational disparities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025