NAACP Challenges U.S. Education on DEI Program Cuts

The NAACP is taking legal action against the U.S. Department of Education, aiming to stop what it calls an illegal move to cut off funding for schools that employ diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs. The suit claims these efforts prevent Black students from accessing equal educational opportunities.

Filed in Washington, D.C., the lawsuit criticizes the former Trump administration's stance against programs promoting equal access for Black Americans and addressing racism. The complaint argues this undermines civil rights protections, citing misinterpretations of federal laws and Supreme Court precedents.

The Education Department has yet to comment on the lawsuit. This legal move follows their February 14 letter to federally-funded schools, forbidding racial considerations in admissions and other areas, citing a 2023 Supreme Court decision. Since some schools halted programs fearing funding cuts, the NAACP asserts these actions deepen educational disparities.

