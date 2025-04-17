Left Menu

Protesting Teachers Demand Justice in Wake of Supreme Court Ruling

Supporters of Left-affiliated organizations staged protests near West Bengal SSC headquarters, demanding justice for 26,000 teachers who lost jobs following a Supreme Court verdict. The rally sought an audience with the SSC chairman but were denied access, prompting sit-ins and demands for dialogue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-04-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 16:23 IST
Protesting Teachers Demand Justice in Wake of Supreme Court Ruling
  • Country:
  • India

Hundreds of supporters, associated with Left-aligned organizations SFI and DYFI, protested near the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) headquarters on Thursday. They demanded justice for nearly 26,000 teachers affected by a Supreme Court verdict.

The protesters, brandishing placards and chanting slogans, were halted by police barricades, preventing their further march towards the SSC office. Demonstrators demanded a meeting with SSC chairman Siddhartha Majumdar, which was denied, leading to road sit-ins.

The protest saw significant participation from the All Bengal Teachers Association (ABTA), supporting the affected teaching and non-teaching staff. The Supreme Court ruling on April 3 invalidated over 25,000 appointments, deeming the selection process flawed and requiring salary refunds from affected staff.

(With inputs from agencies.)

