Indian Students Face Deportation Challenges Amid US Immigration Crackdown

The US State Department warns of strict enforcement of immigration laws under the Trump administration, affecting Indian students with F-1 visas. Many face deportation threats for legal infractions. Indian authorities are aware and providing support. The US urges illegal residents to depart voluntarily while emphasising secure borders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 17:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The United States government has issued a stern warning to students and immigrants about the enforcement of its immigration laws. This comes as many Indian students in the US face the cancellation of their F-1 visas over legal issues.

US Department of State spokesperson Margaret MacLeod emphasized that adherence to US legal and visa requirements is crucial. She pointed out the Trump administration's rigorous enforcement of laws to secure borders, urging individuals residing illegally in the US to return home voluntarily.

Indian authorities, including External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, are closely monitoring the situation. They are in contact with affected students to provide assistance. The number of Indian students in the US has risen significantly, despite a drop in visa issuances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

