Controversy Over 'Janivara' Removal at Karnataka Exam Centre

A controversy has erupted at Adichunchanagiri PU College, Karnataka, involving allegations that students were asked to remove their sacred threads, or 'Janivaras', before the Common Entrance Test (CET) exam.

Natraj Bhagavath from the Karnataka Brahmin Sabha filed a complaint, leading to a police case against the college officials under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. These sections include voluntarily causing hurt and intending to outrage religious feelings. The incident has drawn significant backlash, demanding legal action.

The Higher Education Minister, M C Sudhakar, has assured that appropriate measures will be taken. As investigations proceed, the college and security staff have denied instructing students to remove the sacred thread, stating that only the examination building was provided by them.

(With inputs from agencies.)