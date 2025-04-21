Supreme Court Dismisses Plea on JEE-Advanced Exam Eligibility

The Supreme Court has dismissed a plea seeking permission for students who cleared their Class 12 exams in 2023 to participate in JEE-Advanced 2025. This decision closes the door for these aspirants hoping to join prestigious IITs.

A bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih highlighted the importance of letting policy, rather than the courts, dictate academic administration. They stressed caution in interfering with academic policy decisions.

The plea was filed by 18 IIT aspirants, taking issue with an alleged policy reversal that limited JEE-Advanced eligibility to those graduating in the years 2024 and 2025. Initially, the Joint Admission Board (JAB) allowed three attempts, but this was later reduced to two, raising concerns about fairness and opportunity among students.

(With inputs from agencies.)