Tensions Flare at WBSSC: Teachers Demand Justice Amid Job Annulment

Protests erupted outside the WBSSC headquarters as agitating teachers clashed with police. They demanded the release of a complete list of 2016 SSC qualifiers after the Supreme Court annulled their jobs due to irregularities. The standoff continued with demands for transparency and accountability from the commission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 21-04-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 20:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Protests turned chaotic outside the Acharya Sadan, the headquarters of the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC), on Monday evening, as teachers demanded the release of a complete list of 2016 SSC qualifiers. Their jobs were annulled by the Supreme Court, citing irregularities.

Amid mounting frustration, protestors clashed with police and attempted to breach security barricades. Their ire was fueled by the commission's announcement that only the first three counselling rounds were considered valid, excluding many teachers from the list of 'deserving' candidates.

The deadlock saw around 2,000 teachers blocking roads and demanding accountability. They remained steadfast in their demand for a complete, transparent list, as promised earlier by education officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

