Tensions Flare at WBSSC: Teachers Demand Justice Amid Job Annulment

Protests turned chaotic outside the Acharya Sadan, the headquarters of the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC), on Monday evening, as teachers demanded the release of a complete list of 2016 SSC qualifiers. Their jobs were annulled by the Supreme Court, citing irregularities.

Amid mounting frustration, protestors clashed with police and attempted to breach security barricades. Their ire was fueled by the commission's announcement that only the first three counselling rounds were considered valid, excluding many teachers from the list of 'deserving' candidates.

The deadlock saw around 2,000 teachers blocking roads and demanding accountability. They remained steadfast in their demand for a complete, transparent list, as promised earlier by education officials.

