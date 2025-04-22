Masters' Union Startups Shine on Shark Tank India
Masters' Union, a Gurgaon-based institution, has seen five student-founded startups appear on Shark Tank India. This achievement highlights its commitment to practical entrepreneurship education. Startups like Project Clay and HiveSchool showcase diverse industries from career guidance to offline sales training, reflecting the institution's innovative learning model.
New Delhi: Masters' Union in Gurgaon has achieved a significant milestone, with five startups founded by its students featured on Shark Tank India. This achievement highlights Masters' Union's unique hands-on learning approach, fostering real-world entrepreneurship within its community.
One standout startup, Project Clay, a mentorship platform, secured INR 15 lakh in funding from Namita Thapar on Shark Tank for a 10% equity stake. This investment underscores the platform's innovative approach to career guidance. Another notable venture, HiveSchool, received strategic advice to expand their sales training program offline, marking the launch of India's first offline business school for sales education.
Masters' Union startups featured on the show represent a wide range of industries. The list includes Bullspree, a stock market gaming app; MemoTag, a healthtech solution; Nexera Health, a healthcare platform for corporates; and Project Clay. These startups, fueled by the institution's entrepreneurial culture and resources, demonstrate the practical and industry-ready skills imparted at Masters' Union. Established in 2020, the institution prides itself on innovative education and industry connections rather than traditional exams.
