Delhi to Launch AI Training for Teachers: Streamlining Non-Teaching Tasks

Delhi government plans to train teachers in state-run schools on using AI tools for non-teaching tasks like PowerPoint creation, idea generation for activities, and photo editing, enabling them to focus more on classroom teaching. About 100 teachers will be trained as master trainers to facilitate this initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 16:10 IST
  • India

The Delhi government is set to revolutionize the educational system by incorporating Artificial Intelligence (AI) in state-run schools. This initiative focuses on training teachers to use AI for non-teaching tasks.

The move aims to free up educators' time for more classroom interaction, rather than administrative duties such as creating presentations and planning extracurricular activities. An official from the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) explained this strategic shift.

To kickstart the program, 100 computer science teachers will undergo training in various AI tools, later serving as master trainers in 50 government schools. This approach is expected to alleviate teachers' workload, proving that AI serves as an ally rather than a replacement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

