Left Menu

Aakash Garg: The Focused Path to UPSC Success

Aakash Garg from Delhi secured the fifth rank in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2024 by emphasizing quality study over quantity. With a B.Tech in computer science, he chose sociology as his optional subject. Crediting his success to his parents, Garg aims to work in the education and healthcare sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 18:02 IST
Aakash Garg: The Focused Path to UPSC Success
  • Country:
  • India

Aakash Garg, a Delhi native, achieved the fifth rank in the highly competitive UPSC Civil Services Examination 2024. The results, released on Tuesday, highlight Garg's strategic focus on quality studies over the number of hours spent in preparation. This method proved triumphant for the young aspirant.

Garg, 24, holds a Bachelor of Technology degree in computer science from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. He was the only candidate from the national capital to secure a spot in the top five, with sociology as his optional subject. In his second attempt, Garg credited his remarkable achievement to the unwavering support of his parents.

With ambitions to join the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) in the education and healthcare sectors, Garg has opted for the AGMUT cadre. Meanwhile, the UPSC announced that the top five includes three women and two men, with 1,009 candidates recommended for various services, signaling a diverse and competitive selection process this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teacher willingness to use AI depends on compatibility, not career goals

ChatGPT more accurate and reliable than Gemini for bladder cancer information

AI, VR, and E-noses are revolutionizing food science

Comparing AI to evolution risks spreading scientific misinformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025