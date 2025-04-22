Aakash Garg: The Focused Path to UPSC Success

Aakash Garg, a Delhi native, achieved the fifth rank in the highly competitive UPSC Civil Services Examination 2024. The results, released on Tuesday, highlight Garg's strategic focus on quality studies over the number of hours spent in preparation. This method proved triumphant for the young aspirant.

Garg, 24, holds a Bachelor of Technology degree in computer science from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. He was the only candidate from the national capital to secure a spot in the top five, with sociology as his optional subject. In his second attempt, Garg credited his remarkable achievement to the unwavering support of his parents.

With ambitions to join the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) in the education and healthcare sectors, Garg has opted for the AGMUT cadre. Meanwhile, the UPSC announced that the top five includes three women and two men, with 1,009 candidates recommended for various services, signaling a diverse and competitive selection process this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)