Driving Skills Forward: NSDC Partners with Rapido to Boost Gig Economy

The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) announced on Tuesday its strategic partnership with bike taxi aggregator Rapido, designed to enhance skill development for gig workers entering the evolving job market.

This initiative seeks to close the gap between skilling and employability, integrating trained professionals into the gig economy with both part-time and full-time job opportunities, according to the NSDC's formal statement.

NSDC CEO Ved Mani Tiwari emphasized the partnership's significance in promoting inclusive growth and improving employability, equipping individuals with essential technical, behavioral, and safety skills. Meanwhile, Rapido Co-Founder Pavan Guntupalli highlighted the importance of this collaboration in empowering over half a million of driver partners monthly, effectively strengthening India's gig economy and mobility sector.

