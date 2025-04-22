Left Menu

Driving Skills Forward: NSDC Partners with Rapido to Boost Gig Economy

National Skill Development Corporation has partnered with bike taxi service, Rapido, to enhance skill development for gig workers. The collaboration aims to equip individuals with necessary skills, integrating trained workers into the gig economy, boosting employability with part-time and full-time job opportunities in India's mobility sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-04-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 18:59 IST
Driving Skills Forward: NSDC Partners with Rapido to Boost Gig Economy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) announced on Tuesday its strategic partnership with bike taxi aggregator Rapido, designed to enhance skill development for gig workers entering the evolving job market.

This initiative seeks to close the gap between skilling and employability, integrating trained professionals into the gig economy with both part-time and full-time job opportunities, according to the NSDC's formal statement.

NSDC CEO Ved Mani Tiwari emphasized the partnership's significance in promoting inclusive growth and improving employability, equipping individuals with essential technical, behavioral, and safety skills. Meanwhile, Rapido Co-Founder Pavan Guntupalli highlighted the importance of this collaboration in empowering over half a million of driver partners monthly, effectively strengthening India's gig economy and mobility sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teacher willingness to use AI depends on compatibility, not career goals

ChatGPT more accurate and reliable than Gemini for bladder cancer information

AI, VR, and E-noses are revolutionizing food science

Comparing AI to evolution risks spreading scientific misinformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025