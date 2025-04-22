West Bengal Teachers Continue Protest Amidst Partial Progress

Following a Supreme Court decision that left numerous West Bengal teachers unemployed, a meeting with the SSC Chairman provided only partial relief for the educators demanding reinstatement. The teachers are holding a sit-in at the School Service Commission headquarters and refuse to leave until their demands are fully met.

Although the meeting with SSC Chairman Siddhartha Majumdar was deemed 'partially satisfactory,' the protestors are adamant about continuing their demonstration. They seek clarity on the selection process and question the absence of promised information on the SSC website, specifically Optical Mark Recognition images.

Support for the teachers' protest is strong, with various civil society and rights groups rallying behind them. Despite partial progress, the jobs of 25,753 affected educators remain in jeopardy, pending further legal clarification and government action to safeguard their employment status.

(With inputs from agencies.)