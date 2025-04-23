International Students Face Visa Revocation and Uncertain Futures

In an alarming development, international students in the U.S. are facing sudden visa terminations, placing their academic and career ambitions in jeopardy. Anjan Roy, a graduate student at Missouri State University, experienced firsthand the upheaval of having his legal status abruptly revoked.

Roy, along with over a thousand other students, has found temporary relief through court interventions. Federal judges have issued orders in various states to restore student status amid the Trump administration's crackdown aimed at purported national interests. However, many still live in fear of deportation.

Nationwide, reports indicate significant mental and financial distress among affected students. Legal representatives argue the students are unfairly targeted for minor infractions, while government attorneys suggest alternative solutions. With more court hearings looming, students like Roy face a tenuous future in the U.S.

