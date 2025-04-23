International Students Face Visa Revocation and Uncertain Futures
Anjan Roy, a Bangladeshi student at Missouri State University, is among over a thousand international students facing sudden visa revocations in the U.S. due to a crackdown by the Trump administration. Legal challenges have temporarily restored status for some, but many students remain anxious about their future and safety.
- Country:
- United States
In an alarming development, international students in the U.S. are facing sudden visa terminations, placing their academic and career ambitions in jeopardy. Anjan Roy, a graduate student at Missouri State University, experienced firsthand the upheaval of having his legal status abruptly revoked.
Roy, along with over a thousand other students, has found temporary relief through court interventions. Federal judges have issued orders in various states to restore student status amid the Trump administration's crackdown aimed at purported national interests. However, many still live in fear of deportation.
Nationwide, reports indicate significant mental and financial distress among affected students. Legal representatives argue the students are unfairly targeted for minor infractions, while government attorneys suggest alternative solutions. With more court hearings looming, students like Roy face a tenuous future in the U.S.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump Administration Cuts Foreign Aid, Impacting Millions in Crisis
Trump Administration Halts International Child Labour Grants
Trump Administration Resurrects 1996 Law for Migrant Fines and Asset Seizures
Supreme Court Ruling Revives Trump's Venezuelan Deportation Plan
Supreme Court Ruling on Trump's Venezuelan Deportations Sparks Legal Battles