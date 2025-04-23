Secrets of the Vatican: Who Will Succeed Pope Francis?
The election of a new pope remains shrouded in mystery as cardinals gather in Rome to deliberate and select Pope Francis's successor. With no clear candidate emerging yet, subtle signals during public appearances and sermons may offer clues. The conclave begins May 6, where major decisions unfold behind closed doors.
The Vatican is preparing for a historic transition as cardinals from around the world gather in Rome to select a successor to Pope Francis. The process, marked by deep secrecy and tradition, captivates global attention.
Given no clear frontrunner, experts say hints of potential candidates emerge slowly and often unexpectedly during public events, interviews, or sermons.
A conclave, sealed from the modern world to maintain its confidentiality, begins on May 6. During this time, cardinals, summoned by the words 'Extra omnes!', will deliberate on the Catholic Church's future leadership.
