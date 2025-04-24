West Bengal Class 10 Results Announced Despite Challenges

In a statement released on Thursday, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) confirmed that Class 10 board exam results will be published on May 2. Students can check their results starting at 9:45 am on the official website and various other designated portals.

The results' timely release comes despite fears of potential delays after the Supreme Court invalidated appointments of 26,000 teaching and non-teaching staff earlier in April. The board has reassured the public that this decision has not significantly impacted the evaluation process.

Marksheets and certificates will be available for schools to collect from their respective board camp offices beginning at 10 am on the same day. WBBSE has honored its promise to deliver results within 100 days of the exams, which were conducted from February 10 to February 22.

(With inputs from agencies.)