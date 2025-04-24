Left Menu

West Bengal Class 10 Results Announced Despite Challenges

The West Bengal Class 10 board exam results will be released on May 2, as scheduled. Students can access their results online from 9:45 am, with marksheets available for schools by 10 am. Despite concerns due to a recent Supreme Court ruling affecting staff, the publication is unaffected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-04-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 17:55 IST
West Bengal Class 10 Results Announced Despite Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a statement released on Thursday, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) confirmed that Class 10 board exam results will be published on May 2. Students can check their results starting at 9:45 am on the official website and various other designated portals.

The results' timely release comes despite fears of potential delays after the Supreme Court invalidated appointments of 26,000 teaching and non-teaching staff earlier in April. The board has reassured the public that this decision has not significantly impacted the evaluation process.

Marksheets and certificates will be available for schools to collect from their respective board camp offices beginning at 10 am on the same day. WBBSE has honored its promise to deliver results within 100 days of the exams, which were conducted from February 10 to February 22.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025