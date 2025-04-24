Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Stabbing Attack at Nantes High School

In a horrific incident in Nantes, a 15-year-old student fatally stabbed a fellow student and injured three others at a high school. The attacker was subdued by teachers, and reports suggest no terrorist motive. The school community is in shock as they try to process the tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 21:02 IST
A 15-year-old student launched a violent stabbing attack at a high school in Nantes, resulting in one student dead and three others injured. The tragic event unfolded on Thursday, leaving the school community in deep distress.

Teachers at the Notre-Dame-de-Toutes-Aides school swiftly overpowered the attacker, preventing further harm until police arrived. Authorities have not suggested any terrorist motives for the attack. A police spokesperson stated that school staff managed the situation effectively, ensuring students were held inside for protection until they could be safely released.

While police have not disclosed details about the suspect's motives, local media reports indicate that he sent an email to classmates expressing discontent with society. The attack appears to have stemmed from student conflict, though specifics remain under investigation as the community mourns this tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

