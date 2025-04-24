Left Menu

Federal Judge Blocks Education Funding Cuts Linked to DEI Efforts

A federal judge in New Hampshire has restricted the Trump administration from cutting off funding to schools engaged in diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts. The ruling came after the NEA and related groups sued the Education Department for its policy against considering race in education-related decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 23:38 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 23:38 IST
Judge

A federal judge in New Hampshire has dealt a blow to the Trump administration's efforts to cut off federal funding to public schools participating in diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. U.S. District Judge Landya McCafferty issued a preliminary injunction, limiting the scope of the Department of Education's policy.

The injunction came after a lawsuit filed by the National Education Association, its local New Hampshire affiliate, and the Center for Black Educator Development. The groups challenged the Education Department's February threat to withhold funds, arguing that the policy violated federal law by prohibiting the consideration of race in various educational aspects.

Judge McCafferty, appointed by Democratic President Barack Obama, opted not to block the policy's national enforcement. Instead, her order prevents its application specifically to the plaintiffs, their members, or entities associated with them.

(With inputs from agencies.)

