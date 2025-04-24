Left Menu

Campus Showdown: Cricket Match Scuffle

A group of students, including some from Kashmir, were involved in a scuffle during a cricket match at a private educational institute in Mohali district. The altercation occurred in the Dera Bassi area, and although a video circulated on social media, the matter was resolved peacefully by police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-04-2025 23:48 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 23:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A scuffle broke out among students, including those from Kashmir, during a cricket match at a private educational institute in Mohali district, according to police reports on Thursday.

The clash happened on Wednesday in the Dera Bassi area, and a video purporting to show the fight has surfaced on social media platforms.

Police intervened upon receiving information about the incident and managed to resolve the matter peacefully, authorities confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

