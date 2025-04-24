Campus Showdown: Cricket Match Scuffle
A group of students, including some from Kashmir, were involved in a scuffle during a cricket match at a private educational institute in Mohali district. The altercation occurred in the Dera Bassi area, and although a video circulated on social media, the matter was resolved peacefully by police.
A scuffle broke out among students, including those from Kashmir, during a cricket match at a private educational institute in Mohali district, according to police reports on Thursday.
The clash happened on Wednesday in the Dera Bassi area, and a video purporting to show the fight has surfaced on social media platforms.
Police intervened upon receiving information about the incident and managed to resolve the matter peacefully, authorities confirmed.
