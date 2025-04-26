Campus Clash: Tensions Erupt at Jamia Millia Islamia

A disturbing altercation unfolded late Friday night at Jamia Millia Islamia, where student groups clashed violently, resulting in multiple injuries.

According to campus sources, the confrontation saw bricks and stones allegedly hurled as students from different regions brawled after a minor dispute. Despite the severity of the incident, no official complaint has been lodged yet with authorities.

The university's security personnel were observed trying to de-escalate the situation, but as of filing, there was no formal acknowledgement from the police or institution regarding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)