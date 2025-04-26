Left Menu

Campus Clash: Tensions Erupt at Jamia Millia Islamia

A violent altercation erupted between student groups at Jamia Millia Islamia, reportedly injuring several individuals. The incident involved brick-throwing, sticks, and confrontations near Gate No. 7 of the campus. Despite the intensity, no formal complaint has been filed with the police or university administration yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2025 00:03 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 00:03 IST
Campus Clash: Tensions Erupt at Jamia Millia Islamia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A disturbing altercation unfolded late Friday night at Jamia Millia Islamia, where student groups clashed violently, resulting in multiple injuries.

According to campus sources, the confrontation saw bricks and stones allegedly hurled as students from different regions brawled after a minor dispute. Despite the severity of the incident, no official complaint has been lodged yet with authorities.

The university's security personnel were observed trying to de-escalate the situation, but as of filing, there was no formal acknowledgement from the police or institution regarding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025