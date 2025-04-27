Left Menu

Education Unrest: Teachers Clamor for Reform and Fair Wages in Kathmandu

In Kathmandu, Nepal, teachers clashed with police during a demonstration advocating for education reforms and salary increases. Injuries were reported on both sides. The protestors demand the passing of the School Education Bill. The ongoing unrest led to a change in the Education Ministry leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 27-04-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 14:59 IST
In Kathmandu, Nepal, a demonstration advocating for education reform and salary increases turned violent, resulting in injuries to at least seven teachers and several policemen. The clashes erupted during a rally on Sunday, underscoring escalating tensions in the city's push for systemic change.

Eyewitnesses reported that police resorted to baton charges and water cannons to subdue thousands of teachers attempting to breach a security cordon in the Nayabaneshwor area. The demonstration underscored the persistent demand from educators for tangible reforms within the education sector.

Protestors have been rallying for nearly a month, insisting on the swift passage of the School Education Bill, intended to overhaul school education across Nepal. The unrest recently prompted the resignation of Education Minister Bidya Bhattarai, who was replaced by Raghuji Panta, as teachers' grievances remain largely unaddressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

