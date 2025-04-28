Vietnam: A Flourishing Hub for UK Transnational Education

Vietnam is rapidly establishing itself as a significant hub for British transnational education (TNE) in Southeast Asia, offering robust programs that cultivate globally competitive graduates. Over the last two decades, the country has seen the emergence of 28 self-licensed TNE universities and eight foreign-invested institutions.

Leading the charge is British University Vietnam (BUV), renowned for its exemplary graduate employment rate and international accreditation. This institution signifies the UK's strategic educational influence in Vietnam, as underscored by a recent British Council report. Vietnam ranks as the 5th largest UK TNE market in East Asia and 3rd in Southeast Asia.

BUV not only equips students with internationally recognized qualifications but also ensures their readiness for the global workforce. Alumni have achieved success in diverse fields, holding leadership roles in companies like VinFast, Samsung, and PwC, and pursuing esteemed academic opportunities at institutions like the University of Oxford.

