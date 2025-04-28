Vietnam: A Flourishing Hub for UK Transnational Education
Vietnam is emerging as a pivotal destination for British transnational education, with institutions like British University Vietnam setting benchmarks. Its TNE programs offer quality education, producing globally competent graduates. The country ranks as a top market for UK's TNE initiatives in Southeast Asia and East Asia.
- Country:
- Vietnam
Vietnam is rapidly establishing itself as a significant hub for British transnational education (TNE) in Southeast Asia, offering robust programs that cultivate globally competitive graduates. Over the last two decades, the country has seen the emergence of 28 self-licensed TNE universities and eight foreign-invested institutions.
Leading the charge is British University Vietnam (BUV), renowned for its exemplary graduate employment rate and international accreditation. This institution signifies the UK's strategic educational influence in Vietnam, as underscored by a recent British Council report. Vietnam ranks as the 5th largest UK TNE market in East Asia and 3rd in Southeast Asia.
BUV not only equips students with internationally recognized qualifications but also ensures their readiness for the global workforce. Alumni have achieved success in diverse fields, holding leadership roles in companies like VinFast, Samsung, and PwC, and pursuing esteemed academic opportunities at institutions like the University of Oxford.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Tour: Navigating Trade Turbulence
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Visit Amid US-China Trade Tensions
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions
Xi's Southeast Asian Tour: Strengthening Ties with Vietnam
Delhi Court Highlights Transnational Terror Conspiracy in Tahawwur Rana's Case