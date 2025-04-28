NEET-UG Security: Ensuring Credibility Amid Challenges

The Ministry of Education is intensifying efforts to ensure smooth conduct of the forthcoming NEET-UG exam on May 4. This move comes in the wake of previous irregularities that tainted the exam's credibility.

Meetings with district magistrates and police superintendents across states aim to address these lapses. Sources report that the Ministry intends to activate district-level coordination committees to enhance logistics, security, and crisis response measures.

Initiatives include multi-layered frisking and police escorted transport for confidential materials. Close scrutiny of coaching centers and digital platforms is underway to prevent cheating. Duty Magistrates will inspect examination centers, and district officials will assess readiness on-site.

(With inputs from agencies.)