NEET-UG Security: Ensuring Credibility Amid Challenges

The Ministry of Education teams up with district and police officials nationwide to avert issues in the forthcoming NEET-UG exam on May 4. Following past controversies, robust strategies are vital for smooth and fair conduct. The CBI investigates irregularities in previous exams leading to reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 14:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Education is intensifying efforts to ensure smooth conduct of the forthcoming NEET-UG exam on May 4. This move comes in the wake of previous irregularities that tainted the exam's credibility.

Meetings with district magistrates and police superintendents across states aim to address these lapses. Sources report that the Ministry intends to activate district-level coordination committees to enhance logistics, security, and crisis response measures.

Initiatives include multi-layered frisking and police escorted transport for confidential materials. Close scrutiny of coaching centers and digital platforms is underway to prevent cheating. Duty Magistrates will inspect examination centers, and district officials will assess readiness on-site.

(With inputs from agencies.)

