Mizoram Class 10 Board Results: Boys Lead in Pass Percentage
The Mizoram Board of School Education announced that 76.68% of students passed the class 10 exams, with boys outperforming girls. Of the 18,946 students, 24 made it to the merit list, while 4,355 failed. Government-funded schools performed better than state-run and private schools.
- Country:
- India
On Tuesday, the Mizoram Board of School Education unveiled the class 10 board examination results, recording a pass rate of 76.68%. Boys surpassed girls with a 77.86% pass rate against the girls' 75.63%, maintaining a four-year trend of outperformance.
A total of 18,946 students took the exams, showing an improvement from last year with a 3.31% higher pass rate. Aizawl's K D High School student, P C Lalthakimi, topped the merit list, achieving 95.8%; she was closely followed by Isak MS Dawngkima and Malsawmkima Chawngthu, who secured second place.
Government-funded deficit schools demonstrated superior performance with a 92.62% pass rate compared to state-run and private institutions. While 107 schools achieved a perfect pass rate, 13 schools recorded no passes. Despite success stories, 4,355 students did not clear the exams.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Play Turns Fatal: Two Girls Die in Locked Car
Rahul Gandhi Condemns Atrocities Against Dalit Girls in Uttar Pradesh
Trump administration says it's suing Maine over the participation of transgender athletes in girls sports, reports AP.
Bedford School Expands to India with New Girls’ Campus
Empowering African Girls with Digital Skills: A New Era of Inclusion and Innovation