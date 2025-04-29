Left Menu

Mizoram Class 10 Board Results: Boys Lead in Pass Percentage

The Mizoram Board of School Education announced that 76.68% of students passed the class 10 exams, with boys outperforming girls. Of the 18,946 students, 24 made it to the merit list, while 4,355 failed. Government-funded schools performed better than state-run and private schools.

On Tuesday, the Mizoram Board of School Education unveiled the class 10 board examination results, recording a pass rate of 76.68%. Boys surpassed girls with a 77.86% pass rate against the girls' 75.63%, maintaining a four-year trend of outperformance.

A total of 18,946 students took the exams, showing an improvement from last year with a 3.31% higher pass rate. Aizawl's K D High School student, P C Lalthakimi, topped the merit list, achieving 95.8%; she was closely followed by Isak MS Dawngkima and Malsawmkima Chawngthu, who secured second place.

Government-funded deficit schools demonstrated superior performance with a 92.62% pass rate compared to state-run and private institutions. While 107 schools achieved a perfect pass rate, 13 schools recorded no passes. Despite success stories, 4,355 students did not clear the exams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

