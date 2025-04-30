Left Menu

ABVP Advocates for Female Student Empowerment with 13-Point Memorandum

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has presented a 13-point memorandum to Union Minister Annapurna Devi to enhance safety, education, and welfare for female students. Key demands include women's historical contributions in curricula, improved hostel facilities, increased scholarships, and better cyber safety measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 00:08 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 00:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has submitted a comprehensive 13-point plan to Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Annapurna Devi, aiming to boost the safety, education, and welfare of female students nationwide.

Key demands presented by the ABVP include integrating women's historical contributions in school curricula, enhancing hostel amenities, increasing rural girls' scholarships, providing sanitary napkin vending machines, and appointing female medical personnel on campuses.

Further demands call for enhanced cyber safety protections, additional pink toilets in public spaces, and expanding the Savitribai Phule Scholarship to benefit the second girl child. ABVP General Secretary Virendra Singh Solanki highlighted the memorandum's foundation in the recent 'Girls' Parliament' discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

