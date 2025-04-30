Campus Controversy: JNU Rusticates Student Over Disciplinary Violations

Jawaharlal Nehru University has sparked controversy by rustication of PhD scholar Swati Singh, a prominent student activist, citing disciplinary issues linked to a physical altercation. This decision follows a previous Delhi High Court ruling favoring Singh after similar actions were deemed excessive.

The university's decision, dated April 28, comes despite Singh's reinstatement by court order earlier in the year. Her involvement in an incident with a female security guard led to the new punitive measures, which include being barred from campus for two semesters.

Singh asserts that the rustication is unjust, questioning the administration's motives and citing a campaign to silence dissent. JNUSU supports her stance, labeling the action arbitrary and a case of double jeopardy, as they call for the order's reversal and a return to academic normalcy.

(With inputs from agencies.)