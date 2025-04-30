Left Menu

Campus Controversy: JNU Rusticates Student Over Disciplinary Violations

JNU has rusticated PhD student and DSF president Swati Singh despite a prior court order overturning a similar decision. The university cites a recent incident of physical altercation for its action. Singh and JNUSU claim the decision is retaliatory, impacting her academic pursuits and ongoing student activism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 17:44 IST
Jawaharlal Nehru University has sparked controversy by rustication of PhD scholar Swati Singh, a prominent student activist, citing disciplinary issues linked to a physical altercation. This decision follows a previous Delhi High Court ruling favoring Singh after similar actions were deemed excessive.

The university's decision, dated April 28, comes despite Singh's reinstatement by court order earlier in the year. Her involvement in an incident with a female security guard led to the new punitive measures, which include being barred from campus for two semesters.

Singh asserts that the rustication is unjust, questioning the administration's motives and citing a campaign to silence dissent. JNUSU supports her stance, labeling the action arbitrary and a case of double jeopardy, as they call for the order's reversal and a return to academic normalcy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

